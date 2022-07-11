Manisha Koirala shares PIC with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mumtaz; Fan asks 'is she doing Heeramandi?'

Manisha Koirala on Sunday shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she is posing alongside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and veteran actress Mumtaz. Sharing the post, the actress captioned it as: “In the company of legends..I love love love being with such marvellous creative people..my face says it all #blessed #genius #sanjayleelabhansali #mumtaz.” Bhansali is gearing up for his upcoming Netflix series Heeramandi and it is being reported that Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha would be a part of the project. However, there is still no confirmation on the cast, a report in News 18 suggested.

Meanwhile, Koirala’s post with the two legends has sparked the curiosity in the audience as it might be an indication that Mumtaz has also said yes to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Heeramandi. If that turns out to be true, we will see the legendary actress on screen after 45 years! Well, lets just wait for the official confirmation.

Earlier, in an interview, Mumtaz had confirmed that she was indeed approached for Heeramandi. She had said, “Well, yes, I was approached for this project. I had got a call from his office. It wasn’t him, but his secretary who was talking to me. I didn’t quite understand exactly about my contribution in this project. I was told that there is some dance sequence. I didn’t see any meat in what was being offered. I mean I am open to the idea of a comeback. But I will be coming back on screen after 45 years and I want to surprise my audience and make them feel that I can still act. I was also approached for two films recently, but I turned them down too. Woh aandar se ek feeling aani chahiye na… bass woh nahi aa rahi thi in these projects (I’m not getting a feeling from within to take up these projects). So, I said no. I am just waiting for an outstanding project to come my way.”

Taking about Manisha Koirala, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. She launched her autobiography- Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life and soon after, started taking up movie projects. Her performance in Sanju, playing the role of Nargis Dutt received many accolades. Her performance in the recently released film 'India Sweets and Spices' has been appreciated too. It is the first time the Khamoshi actress played an Indian-American character. It is also Manisha's very first English language film.