Manisha Koirala to Aditi Rao Hydari: Heeramandi actresses heap praises on Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Market is one of the most awaited upcoming web series. If it's not enough that the series is directed by the cinematic genius SLB himself, what takes the excitement a notch higher is that it features six gorgeous actresses in the lead. The solo posters of every actress were revealed today at a special Netflix event in the presence of the team members. Speaking at the event, Heeramandi actresses, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditi Rao Hydari praised the filmmaker.

Manisha Koirala who earlier worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the 1996 film Khamoshi recalled her journey with the filmmaker and said, "We have worked really very hard and tried to give our best. To be working with Sanjay after 20-25 years, it can't get better than that. It's been a humongous journey. I've seen him grow as an artist and as a genius. He is clearly India's best today. He is one of the greatest filmmakers in India. I feel lucky to be working with him. The joy of the outcome is all there and we are dying to show it to everybody.

Sharmin Segal who is all set to make her OTT debut with Heeramandi also had great words to say about her uncle and director, SLB, "OTT debut is one thing but as an artist, I am privileged to get an opportunity to work with Sanjay sir. It doesn't matter if it releases on OTT or in a theater. Watching Sanjay sir adapt to a format of web series, it was altogether a different ballgame, even for me as an actor. It's not like one movie but is equivalent to eight movies. I have assisted sir on the film Bajirao Mastani and watching him adapt to a format of web series was a privilege, especially to execute his vision."

Sanjeeda Sheikh who also plays one of the lead roles in the film said, "I would like to say that I had dreamt of this and now it is a reality. I'm sure whoever comes to this city, wishes to work with Sanjay sir at least once. Today I'm on this platform as one of his leading ladies and it is a big deal for me. I'm honored to be a part of Heeramandi. My co-stars are very special to me."

Aditi Rao Hydari who earlier worked with SLB in Padmaavat also heaped praises on him for putting his soul in everything he does. "Working with Sanjay sir is life-altering. It is a huge blessing. I can't even describe what it is like to be around him. When we shoot a film, we get a certain amount of time with a director but when you shoot a show, you get a lot more time. Everyone sees beauty, costumes, and jewelry but what really moves me and what I find incredible about the experience is the fact that it's his soul which goes into everything he does. He lives, breathes, and eats his characters. There is so much passion. And in the pushing and in the challenges he throws at you, there is so much love. I'm very grateful for that experience."

Richa Chadha added that you won't know your potential until you work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, "Anybody can give you beautiful costumes and grand sets but Sanjay sir has the vision of an aesthete. A lot of times it happens that an actor desperately wants to grow and with sir it is definitely possible because he will keep on pushing you. The other day I met Rani Mukerji and she said 'Until you work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, you will not know your own potential."

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi revolves around the world where 'courtesans were once queens'. Amid a power struggle in Heeramandi, a young heir caught in the crossfire chooses love over succession, disrupting the status quo. Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, the final thread holding the art of tawaifs (courtesans) is put to the test.