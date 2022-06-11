Manisha Koirala wishes AR Rahman's daughter Khatija and her husband a happily married life

Manisha Koirala is one of the most admired Indian actresses for her decades-long body of work. Her films Bombay, Khamoshi, Dil Se, Mann, and most recently Sanju and India Sweets and Spices have won many hearts. The actress continues to associate herself with good content and has made a niche for herself in the movie and entertainment space.

The actress attended AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija’s wedding reception in Chennai. She expressed her joy in attending the reception and shared a heartfelt message along with her picture with the Rahman family on Instagram. Her Instagram post read, “A.R. Rahman sir’s daughter Khatija’s wedding reception was sheer joy.. meeting my colleagues from here really warmed my heart!! This celebration has added more to already many lovely memories of Chennai !! God bless the newly wed @arrahman”.

Have a look at Manisha Koirala’s Instagram post:

A few years back, Manisha Koirala opened up about her favourite films. In her Instagram post, she wrote, “I am often asked which is my most favourite film. And often I don’t have an answer as there are few that I treasure most. And amongst them is Dil Se for various reasons. For me this film is a poetry!! @iamsrk @arrahman @realpz.”

Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. She launched her autobiography- Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life and soon after, started taking up movie projects. Her performance in Sanju, playing the role of Nargis Dutt received many accolades. Her performance in the recently released film 'India Sweets and Spices' has been appreciated too. It is the first time the Khamoshi actress played an Indian-American character. It is also Manisha's very first English language film. The legendary music composer AR Rahman continues to compose songs in mainstream films. His composition in the recently released films like Atrangi Re and Heropanti 2 have been received well, just reaffirming his longevity in composing music.

Also read: Manisha Koirala: Still one of those actresses who need people’s appreciation to know I've done the right thing