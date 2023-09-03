Manjari Fadnnis says casting happen on the basis of Instagram followers; ‘Don't put that pressure on actors’

We remember actress Manjari Fadnnis as Jai's girlfriend Meghna Pariyar in Abbas Tyrewala’s romantic comedy film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na released in 2008. Since then, the Indian actress has worked in several films and web series. She was seen in the crime thriller show Miya Biwi Aur Murder alongside Rajeev Khandelwal. Very recently, the action-thriller TV series The Freelancer was dropped in which Manjari played a prominent role.

Manjari Fadnnis says she is against actors getting roles based on their Instagram followers

The actress, who isn’t proactive on social media, says that currently in the Hindi film industry, actors get roles based on the number of followers they have on Instagram. She said, “I mean there are castings happening on the basis of how many followers you have on Instagram. I find that absurd, and annoying and I hate it when people tell me ‘Manjari you should be more active on Instagram’. I love to put things on Instagram when I feel like, it’s not a compulsion for me, I don’t want it to become like a job.”

She further added that she hates this trend and the pressure it puts on actors to be influencers. Sharing why she dislikes it, the Mumbai Salsa fame said, “It is the importance that the industry and everybody in the industry is giving to the number of followers on Instagram. I don’t like this trend, the pressure everyone puts on actors to be influencers. We are influencers by default. And being an influencer is not my profession.”

She further added that her profession is acting and she doesn’t want to spend her time and energy creating content for Instagram. “I would rather do fun creative things because I enjoy it and not because I have to put it on Instagram and people have to like it.”

Manjari says it doesn’t work for her

In the interview, the actress further opined that it’s great for people who like making content. “But don't put that pressure on actors, just because they are casting and will see how many followers you have. I don't want to work on projects where they cast you on how many followers you have, rather than your skill and craft as an actor.”

The actress wants to do more rom-com

Talking about the kind of projects she wants to work on, the actress said, "In the recent past, I have been doing really intense hardcore drama, very emotionally challenging roles, and I am really enjoying that as well. But I want to do something good for the soul, something very light-hearted, something like a full-fledged beautifully written rom-com, which makes everybody smile."

