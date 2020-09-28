  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Manjinder Singh Sirsa claims call from Pakistan 'threatened' him to withdraw complaint against Karan Johar

Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video revealing details of the threat call and said that the caller referred to 'Bhai' and threatened the politician to take back the case.
14280 reads Mumbai
Manjinder Singh Sirsa 'threatened' to withdraw Karan Johar complaint. Manjinder Singh Sirsa claims call from Pakistan 'threatened' him to withdraw complaint against Karan Johar.
  • 5
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa who lodged a fresh complaint against Karan Johar over the viral 2019 party video alleging that drugs were consumed at the party, has now revealed that he has received a threatening call. The politician took to Twitter on Monday to share a video of himself revealing details of the threat. 

Sirsa tweeted, "I got a call from Pakistan in which the caller threatened me to withdraw the complaint against Bollywood or I might have to face serious consequences if I don’t do as they desire." Speaking in the video, Sirsa says that he received a call from a certain person named Mohammed Waseem from Pakistan who told him to take back the case against Karan Johar. 

When Sirsa asked further, the caller said, "Bhai Ne Bola Hai Bollywood Wala Masla Band Karo". The politician further prodded and asked who is Bhai. To this, the caller replied, "Tum Bhai ko nahi jaante? Bhai ko to pura desh Jaanta hai. Ye Pange lena band karo warna sabko nibta denge” (You don't know Bhai? The entire country knows Bhai. Stop waging a war). 

Sirsa further tweeted saying he kept asking who is 'Bhai' and the caller then said, "Chup Chap ye Bollywood wali Nautanki band kar. Case wapas Le warna tereko Thokenge!” (Stop this Bollywood drama. Take back the case or we'll shoot you). The called not just issued threats to Sirsa but his entire family as well. 

Take a look at Manjinder Singh Sirsa's tweets on the threat call below: 

The SAD leader filed a complaint against Karan Johar and those present at the filmmaker's party which involves Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor among others. 

The NCB had taken cognisance of KJo's video and even sent it for forensic testing. As per reports, the video is authentic and has not been tampered with.  

ALSO READ: Karan Johar's 2019 viral party video is 'authentic' reveals NCB's forensic report

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi
Divya Khosla gracefully embraces her wardrobe malfunction at the LFW 2020
Kareena GLITTERS in an emerald green body sculpting gown at Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2020
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi spotted last night along with family at Anil Kapoor's residence
AbRam matching his tiny steps to the beats clearly shows he LOVES dancing. Here’s proof!
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'
Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Now Karan Johar should surely be arrested to teach lesson to this bgai

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

If this news is true then NIA is surely going to come into scene and I hope it happen

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

He is lying

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

Right now Delhi police’s job is to investigate the prank calls you get!

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

It is very evident how bollywood works closely with pakistan and are indulged in anti india activities The money we spend on the movies of these actors is being used for weapons used by terrorist to kill our soldiers because how come those poor terrorist can buy such sophisticated weapons I don't understand this come people can idolise them and how people abuse each other on social media for these cheap people who can even sell their country

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement