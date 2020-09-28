Manjinder Singh Sirsa claims call from Pakistan 'threatened' him to withdraw complaint against Karan Johar

Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video revealing details of the threat call and said that the caller referred to 'Bhai' and threatened the politician to take back the case.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa who lodged a fresh complaint against over the viral 2019 party video alleging that drugs were consumed at the party, has now revealed that he has received a threatening call. The politician took to Twitter on Monday to share a video of himself revealing details of the threat.

Sirsa tweeted, "I got a call from Pakistan in which the caller threatened me to withdraw the complaint against Bollywood or I might have to face serious consequences if I don’t do as they desire." Speaking in the video, Sirsa says that he received a call from a certain person named Mohammed Waseem from Pakistan who told him to take back the case against Karan Johar.

When Sirsa asked further, the caller said, "Bhai Ne Bola Hai Bollywood Wala Masla Band Karo". The politician further prodded and asked who is Bhai. To this, the caller replied, "Tum Bhai ko nahi jaante? Bhai ko to pura desh Jaanta hai. Ye Pange lena band karo warna sabko nibta denge” (You don't know Bhai? The entire country knows Bhai. Stop waging a war).

Sirsa further tweeted saying he kept asking who is 'Bhai' and the caller then said, "Chup Chap ye Bollywood wali Nautanki band kar. Case wapas Le warna tereko Thokenge!” (Stop this Bollywood drama. Take back the case or we'll shoot you). The called not just issued threats to Sirsa but his entire family as well.

Take a look at Manjinder Singh Sirsa's tweets on the threat call below:

I got a call from Pakistan in which the caller threatened me to withdraw the complaint against Bollywood or I might have to face serious consequences if I don’t do as they desire. https://t.co/JwZvqPCFdz pic.twitter.com/shdOM59EYj — #Istandwithfarmers Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 28, 2020

I asked again Who is Bhai He said “Chup Chap ye Bollywood wali Nautanki band kar. Case wapas Le warna tereko Thokenge!” I asked once more - “Hai kaun ye Bhai?” He replied- “Kuo Marna Chahta hai? Jab Goli lagegi tere ko to tere parivar ko bhi Pata Chal jayega Bhai kaun hai!” — #Istandwithfarmers Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 28, 2020

The SAD leader filed a complaint against Karan Johar and those present at the filmmaker's party which involves , Shakun Batra, , , , , Zoya Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji and among others.

The NCB had taken cognisance of KJo's video and even sent it for forensic testing. As per reports, the video is authentic and has not been tampered with.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar's 2019 viral party video is 'authentic' reveals NCB's forensic report

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×