  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Manjinder Singh Sirsa reacts to emergence of Deepika Padukone's name in drug angle: This is Udta Bollywood

Trouble has mounted for Deepika Padukone as the NCB is likely to summon her in connection with the drug angle. Here's what Manjinder Singh Sirsa has to say about the same.
39884 reads Mumbai Updated: September 22, 2020 12:15 am
Manjinder Singh Sirsa opens up on Deepika Padukone & the drug angleManjinder Singh Sirsa reacts to emergence of Deepika Padukone's name in drug angle: This is Udta Bollywood
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case took a ‘U’ turn after the emergence of a supposed drug angle. Post that, the NCB joined the probe along with CBI and ED. The agency also arrested the late actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. As the NCB continues grilling the prime accused in the case, a few more names have come up after the recovery of talent manager Jaya Saha’s alleged chats.

Among those names that have come up reportedly include Deepika Padukone. Yes, you heard it right. The latest reports claim that the actress and her manager are likely to be summoned by NCB this week. Meanwhile, Manjinder Singh Sirsa has reacted to this news through his Twitter handle now. For the unversed, he had earlier filed a complaint about the alleged use of drugs at Karan Johar’s party. It was attended by the likes of Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, and others.

They are DRUGGIES. That’s the truth.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Commenting on the same, Sirsa has termed the entire thing as ‘Udta Bollywood.’ He also mentioned how his complaint was not taken seriously. He further says that Deepika Padukone is just the beginning and that the next exposure will bring forth the names of biggies like Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor. He quotes, ‘They are all druggies- that’s the truth.’ Earlier in an interview with a media channel, Sirsa had alleged that the Mumbai Police did not respond to his complaint on the drug party.

Check out his tweets below:

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to issue official statement after name crops up in the drug probe: Report

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Anonymous 1 hour ago

at this point don't bore me with "yeah but what does this have to do with Sushant's death if anything." The entire drugs story is not a diversion; it's an informative sidebar. If SSR was murdered then it is an informative sidebar.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement