Manjinder Singh Sirsa reacts to emergence of Deepika Padukone's name in drug angle: This is Udta Bollywood

Trouble has mounted for Deepika Padukone as the NCB is likely to summon her in connection with the drug angle. Here's what Manjinder Singh Sirsa has to say about the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case took a ‘U’ turn after the emergence of a supposed drug angle. Post that, the NCB joined the probe along with CBI and ED. The agency also arrested the late actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. As the NCB continues grilling the prime accused in the case, a few more names have come up after the recovery of talent manager Jaya Saha’s alleged chats.

Among those names that have come up reportedly include . Yes, you heard it right. The latest reports claim that the actress and her manager are likely to be summoned by NCB this week. Meanwhile, Manjinder Singh Sirsa has reacted to this news through his Twitter handle now. For the unversed, he had earlier filed a complaint about the alleged use of drugs at ’s party. It was attended by the likes of Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, , , and others.

They are DRUGGIES. That’s the truth. Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Commenting on the same, Sirsa has termed the entire thing as ‘Udta Bollywood.’ He also mentioned how his complaint was not taken seriously. He further says that Deepika Padukone is just the beginning and that the next exposure will bring forth the names of biggies like Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor. He quotes, ‘They are all druggies- that’s the truth.’ Earlier in an interview with a media channel, Sirsa had alleged that the Mumbai Police did not respond to his complaint on the drug party.

Check out his tweets below:

I was saying from Day 1- everyone visible in Karanjohar video was doing drugs

My complaint wasnt taken seriously that time. These people encashed opportunity of defaming Punjab under a well-planned conspiracy So it was never #UdtaPunjab... it has always been #UdtaBollywood pic.twitter.com/VjZf2zvAD1 — #Istandwithfarmers Manjinder Singh Sirsa (mssirsa) September 21, 2020

