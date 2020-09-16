Manjinder Singh Sirsa says he got no response from Mumbai Police post complaint against B town celebs: Report
Earlier on Tuesday, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, leader of (SAD) Shirimoni Akali Dal and MLA from Delhi met Rakesh Asthana, Chief of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at the latter’s office. He also submitted a written complaint against some top celebs from Bollywood in connection with the drug nexus in the film industry. Sirsa has reportedly named a few celebs like Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, and others in his complaint.
This particular complaint is regarding a viral video that reportedly showcased all the aforementioned celebs consuming drugs. Now, in one of his recent media interactions, Sirsa has said that he has got no response from the Mumbai Police about the FIR he filed with them regarding the same matter. He has stated that he is not surprised about the same as they are allegedly not serious about it. Sirsa further adds that if they had taken up the investigation seriously earlier then Sushant Singh Rajput would have been alive.
For the unversed, the political leader had earlier written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner back in 2019 after the aforementioned video went viral. Meanwhile, the NCB is rigorously probing into the drug angle post Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The actress is currently in judicial custody and her bail plea remains rejected. She has reportedly named a few Bollywood celebs in connection with the drug cartel.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Busy body with too much time on hands.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Mumbai police doesn't feel the need to work on anything, what are they busy doing god knows. They didn't do anything when Sushant's family member who is a colleague contacted them either.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
ok malliaka deepika vicky . now move to another post
Anonymous 11 hours ago
They were high bcz they were DRUNK not Drugged. I think u were drugged while watching the video.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
lol seems like u don't drink. The eyes when u are drunk on alcohol & those when u are high from drugs are very distinctly different. Most of them were high on drugs. Dear PR bought defense botts its on video so no use trying to whitewash comments.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
They were high bcz they were DRUNK not Drugged. I think u were drugged while watching the video.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
For what thing you are complaining?. Yes the celebs were high in that video. But due to alcohol (Daaru). You misunderstood flash as Drug powder.. Why? Are you that dumb?. LOLZZZ.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
For what thing you are complaining?. Yes the celebs were high in that video. But due to alcohol (Daaru). You misunderstood flash as Drug powder.. Why? Are you that dumb?. LOLZZZ.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
It's hilarious how people can't tell the difference between being drunk and being on drugs. Whatever floats your boat.