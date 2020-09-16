Manjinder Singh Sirsa says he got no response from Mumbai Police post complaint against B town celebs: Report

Manjinder Singh Sirsa has recently filed a complaint against some top Bollywood celebs in connection with the drug angle. He also met NCB's chief Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, leader of (SAD) Shirimoni Akali Dal and MLA from Delhi met Rakesh Asthana, Chief of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at the latter’s office. He also submitted a written complaint against some top celebs from Bollywood in connection with the drug nexus in the film industry. Sirsa has reportedly named a few celebs like , , Vicky Kaushal, , , , , and others in his complaint.

This particular complaint is regarding a viral video that reportedly showcased all the aforementioned celebs consuming drugs. Now, in one of his recent media interactions, Sirsa has said that he has got no response from the Mumbai Police about the FIR he filed with them regarding the same matter. He has stated that he is not surprised about the same as they are allegedly not serious about it. Sirsa further adds that if they had taken up the investigation seriously earlier then Sushant Singh Rajput would have been alive.

For the unversed, the political leader had earlier written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner back in 2019 after the aforementioned video went viral. Meanwhile, the NCB is rigorously probing into the drug angle post Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The actress is currently in judicial custody and her bail plea remains rejected. She has reportedly named a few Bollywood celebs in connection with the drug cartel.

Credits :Times Now

