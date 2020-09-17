Manjinder Singh Sirsa says Karan Johar soon will have 'Koffee with NCB' as he files complaint over party video
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa is latest in a slew of people to turn up the on the Bollywood film industry. Alleging that Karan Johar's last year's party video which went viral involved drugs, the politician has filed a complaint and even met Narcotics Control Bureau DG Rakesh Asthana in regards to the same.
On Tuesday, Sirsa had tweeted images of his formal complaint, saying, "I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureau at BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai That party video must be investigated into!"
Since then Sirsa's complaint has gained momentum on social media. On Thursday, he tweeted suggesting that Karan Johar may soon be called by the NCB over his viral party video. "Soon @karanjohar will have “Koffee with NCB “ where the deepest and darkest secrets of “Koke with Karan” will be uncovered @KanganaTeam @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @vickykaushal09," Sirsa tweeted.
Soon @karanjohar will have “Koffee with NCB “ where the deepest and darkest secrets of “Koke with Karan” will be uncovered @KanganaTeam @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/29lOmSkfgI
— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 17, 2020
I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureau at BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai
That party video must be investigated into! pic.twitter.com/QCK2GalUQq
— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 15, 2020
Apart from Karan Johar, Sirsa has also filed a complaint against Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and other stars who featured in the said video. He alleged that "drugs were used" by those who attended the party.
With late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case leading to a link that hints at Bollywood drug nexus, the NCB is going all out to make sure it nabs the culprits.
