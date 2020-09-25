Manjinder Singh Sirsa states Karan Johar to get summoned in drugs case by NCB: Report

Manjinder Singh Sirsa reportedly states that director producer Karan Johar is expected to get summoned soon by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

As per a news report by IANS, Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa reportedly states that director producer is expected to get summoned soon by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The news report by IANS states that Manjinder Singh Sirsa had filed a case with the NCB chief Rakesh Asthana last week. The case was in relation to a party which happened in 2019, at Karan Johar's home. The complaint reportedly states that it was a drug party.

The news report further goes on to add that Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also took to his social media account to quote sources stating that the Dharma Productions head honcho will be getting a summon very soon in relation to the drug party hosted by him in the year 2019. The news reports in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case states that an alleged drug peddler named Karamjeet Singh has named around 150 people from Bollywood industry. Previously, the news reports stated that Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Manshinde has called news reports of Rhea naming people from Bollywood false. He states that the NCB still does not have any solid proof to link the drugs with the folks from Bollywood.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Manshinde also states that if the NCB wants to probe the drug menace they should investigate countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal. As per news reports the NCB has grilled Dharma Productions executive named Kshitij Ravi Prasad.

