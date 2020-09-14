Manmarziyaan clocks 2 years: Here’s why Abhishek, Taapsee and Vicky's love triangle struck the right chord

Today, as Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Manmarziyaan clocks two years, we jotted down reasons why we feel that film is a must watch; Take a look

Manmarziyaan is a romantic drama love triangle directed by Anurag Kashyap starring Abhishek Bachchan, and Vicky Kaushal. Released in 2018, today, the film clocks two years and so, we decided to celebrate the film and it’s artists by bringing you reasons as to why is the film a must watch. Talking about Manmarziyaan, the film is a love story set in Punjab, Amritsar, and the film premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival and was released in India on 14 September 2018.

While Manmarziyaan was received well at the box office, the prime reason why we feel that one should watch the film, if you still haven’t, is because of the lethal combination of one, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu and two, because Anurag Kashyap ditched the dark world of Gangs of Wasseypur and presented a love drama to his fans.

Vicky Kaushal



Ever since the success of Sanju, Vicky Kaushal has become a household name as he witnessed a bourgeoning increase in his films and fans. Talking about his on-screen roles, we have seen Vicky as Kamli, army officer in URI but to be seeing him as a small town DJ in Anurag Kashyap’s film was one reason why Manmarziyaan is a must watch because there is no denying that Vicky is an actor par excellence.

Taapsee Pannu



Well, it is not everyday that we see Taapsee Pannu as a girl-next-door, romancing the hero in a love story and after seeing her fight in courtrooms in films like Mulk, Pink and Thappad, it was a pleasant surprise for her fans to see her in a love story. Yes, Taapsee ditched the feisty image and delved into a realm, which reveals hitherto untapped shades of the actor.

Abhishek Bachchan



Abhishek Bachchan returned to the silver screens after two years with Manmarziyaan and boy, what a return. We all know Abhishek’s love for cinema and his craft and he won hearts as Robbie. In the film, Abhishek played a quiet, diffident banker, who wears his turban to placate his family.

Anurag Kashyap



Finally, Anurag Kashyap bid adieu to his dark and edgy movies and embraced a new territory with Manmarziyaan because unlike films like Gangs of Wasseypur and others, there is no blood, no abuse and beeps in Manmarziyaan. Yes, it is not everyday that we see Anurag directed a love triangle and with Manmarziyaan, he concentrated on the complexity of romance.

Music



Half the battle is won if the music of the film is a hit and we can safely say that the music of Manmarziyaan is a hit and continues to rock our playlist. Even though most of the songs just run in the background, they add to the narrative and mood of the film. From Daryaa, F for fyaar to Grey Walaa Shade and Dhyaanchand to others, the songs of Manmarziyaan are on point.

New age love story

Filmmakers have often made films talking about new age love but we want give a special shoutout to Manmarziyaan and Kashyap because Manmarziyaan feels like the quintessential new age love story that feels closer to the messy reality, which the youth often confuses with love. By way of the film, Anurag Kashyap tries to depict that there are no laws in love, it is just a feeling and the definition of love for Rumi (Taapsee Pannu), Vicky (Vicky Kaushal), and Robbie are all different.

