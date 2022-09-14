Manmarziyaan turns 4: Vicky Kaushal recalls a scene that cost him a few stitches under the eye; PIC
Vicky Kaushal shares a special memory as Marmarziyaan clocks 4 years!
Manmarziyaan, the romantic comedy directed by Anurag Kashyap has turned 4 today. The movie, which revolved and depicted a complex love story, featured Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Manmarziyaan had won the hearts of film fanatics with its making style, performances, and soulful music, and has been considered one of the best films of 2018. As the film completed 4 years of its release today, Vicky Kaushal took to his official Instagram handle and shared a special post, recalling shooting for an important scene that cost him a few stitches under the eye.
“#4yearsofManmarziyaan “Aashiqon ki jaan lega tu!”… scene that cost me a few stitches under the eye. Such a liberating experience to play Vicky Sandhu! Grateful for a memorable journey together @anuragkashyap10 @aanandlrai @taapsee @bachchan @kanika.d . 🤗🎬❤️,” wrote Vicky Kaushal. In the picture, the actor is seen getting himself examined under torch lights, after suffering an injury under his eye while shooting for the film. The actor later earned rave reviews for his brilliant portrayal of the commitment-phobic young musician’s role.
Check out Vicky Kaushal’s post here:
Coming to Manmarziyaan, the Anurag Kashyap directorial revolved around Rumi Bagga, a Punjabi young woman who eventually finds her true love. Vicky Kaushal appeared in the role of Rumi’s boyfriend Vicky Sandhu. The movie also marked the comeback of Abhishek Bachchan to Hindi cinema after a small gap. The actor appeared in the role of Rumi’s husband Romie Bhatia and was loved by all for his amazing portrayal of the character.
Vicky Kaushal has now established himself as one of the most sought-after actors of contemporary Hindi cinema, with his exceptional performances and film choices. He was last seen in the autobiographical drama Sardar Udham, where he played the titular character. The actor has a very exciting line-up of films including Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera.
