Manmohini fame Ankit Siwach to get hitched with girlfriend Nupur Bhatia; Deets Inside

Ankit Siwach, who is currently seen in Manmohini, is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Nupur Bhatia in February 2020. Deets inside.

The year has ended, but the 'Shaadi Season' has not. After Nehha Pendse's traditional Maharashtrian wedding yesterday, another actor is all set to tie the knot next month. Ankit Siwach, who is currently seen in Zee TV's popular show Manmohini is soon going to tie the knot to his childhood friend Nupur Bhatia on February 4, 2020. Yes, the childhood darlings are all set to become Mr and Mrs together. Nupur is a senior marketing manager at a multinational company and the two know each other since kindergarten and now are ready to take their relationship to another milestone.

In a chat with Times of India, Ankit revealed that the marriage and pre-wedding rituals will be a close-knit affair. It will take place at a resort in Uttarakhand. However, there will be a reception in Mumbia for Ankit's friend, which he still has to plan. Ankit also plans to throw a party in his hometown, Meerut. Talking about their journey, Ankit mentioned that they have been classmates since kindergarten. They have been friends for more than 20 years now.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Nehha Pendse's wedding pictures OUT; Actress looks resplendent in a traditional nauvari saree

Revealing details of their cute-romantic love story, he said that their relationship is something like ‘Pyaar dosti hai’ (a dialogue from SRK's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai). He added that he they have spent almost a lifetime together. Even with all the ups and downs and the changing situations, the couple has never left each other's side and have accepted each other as they are. Though they have stayed far from each other, in different countries and cities, but they've always stood by each other, whatever the case maybe. Ankit also mentioned that they've come a long way together and he is extremely elated that finally their friendship is turning into marriage. He said that he is both, nervous and excited to take this big plunge with his ladylove Nupur.

We wish the cute couple a heartiest congratulations and wish them a happily ever after.

Credits :Times of India

Read More