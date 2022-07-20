Mann Bharrya lyricist Jaani survives a car accident with minor injuries: I saw death and God together

Renowned Punjabi singer Jaani, who is known for his soul-stirring lyrics and heart-touching voice, made the headlines for a shocking reason lately after his car met with an accident. According to media reports, the accident took place in Sector 22, Mohali when his SUV flipped after being hit by another car. Jaani was accompanied by his friends at that time and they were rushed to the nearby hospital. And now, Jaani has shared an update about his health on social media and stated that he has suffered minor injuries and has been discharged from the hospital.

Taking to Instagram, Jaani wrote, “With the grace of almighty, we all present in the car at that time are fine. The authorities are doing due diligence in the matter, and we have been discharged from the hospital. Waheguru ne rakh le. Waheguru da shukr hai (Thank God)”. In the caption, Jaani spoke about seeing death right infront of him during the accident. He wrote, “Ajj akha’n ne maut vekhi, par fer BAABE NANAK nu vekheya, so ajj MAUT te RAB dono ikathe vekhe….Main te mere dost theek aa’n, just minor injuries duaa ch yaad rakheyo #JAANI (I saw death with my own eyes today but then glimpsed God. So I saw death and God together. I and my friends are fine, we just have minor injuries. Remember us in your prayers)”.

Take a look at Jaani’s post:

As soon as Jaani shared the news of his accident, several celebs like Ammy Virk, Stebin Ben, Ravi Dubey, Kanika Kapoor, Jasmin Bhasin, Astha Gill etc took to the comment section and sent best wishes to him. For the uninitiated, Jaani is known for penning lyrics for several popular numbers like Mann Bharrya, Filhall, Pachtaoge, Baarish Ki Jaaye, etc.