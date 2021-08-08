Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam passes away at 63

One of the most prolific actors Anupam Shyam has passed away in Mumbai due to multiple organ failure. The actor was known for portraying several popular characters in an elaborate and esteemed career across television and films. The actor is best known for playing the character of Thakur Sajjan Singh in the show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. He has portrayed crucial parts in other popular shows such as Kyunki...Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai, Amaravathi Ki Kathaye, Hum Ne Li Hai Shapath and Doli Armaano Ki. He has also starred in films such as Parzania, Bandit Queen, Lagaan, Dil Se, Nayak: The Real Hero, and in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.

In July 2020, Anupam Shyam had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Mumbai undergoing dialysis. Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) had appealed on behalf of the actor to provide financial aid for this treatment. Actor Sonu Sood came forward and had tweeted that he has been in touch with Anupam’s family. He replied to CINTAA’s tweet and wrote, “In touch with them”. Through great performances spread across decades of working in cinema and films. Anupam had made a lasting impression in the hearts and minds of the audience members. Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter and mourned the loss of great talent. He wrote, “Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors & a great human being #AnupamShyam due to multiple organ failure. My heartfelt condolences to his family. A great loss to the film & tv industry”.

Take a look at the tweet:

Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors & a great human being #AnupamShyam due to multiple organ failure .

My heartfelt condolences to his family .

A great loss to the film & tv industry .

!

pic.twitter.com/ZvP7039iOS — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 8, 2021

Anupam had played roles of diverse varieties in his esteemed career and entertained audiences for a long time before leaving for his heavenly abode. One of the finest actors to have ever graced the screen acted across genres and narratives to deliver some fine performances. The actor who spent a major chunk of his life in front of the camera with prolific performances will always be remembered for his contribution to storytelling.

Also Read| Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam admitted to ICU; Actor's brother seeks monetary help for treatment