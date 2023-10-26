Manoj Bajpayee admits doing films in ‘downtime’ for the sake of money; ‘I never regretted it’

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented actors we’ve ever had in Bollywood. His realism in acting makes him the most celebrated actor in the industry. The actor has worked on several remarkable projects. In the initial phase of his career, the actor went on to do some of the unnoticed roles in various films until he got his claim to fame with Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 crime drama Satya. In a recent interview, the versatile actor revealed that he chose several films just for the sake of money.

Manoj Bajpayee recalls working for the sake of money

Manoj Bajpayee was recently in conversation with Film Companion. The actor was asked about his relationship with money and if he ever signed a project just for the sake of it. The actor confessed, “Yes, in my downtime.”

The actor further asserted that actors shouldn’t regret if they do something for money or to run the kitchen. They should do a film where they think that they are taking a few steps back just to take a leap. The actor further continued, stating, “It was not something that was indulgent from my side. I needed money to survive in this city, which is fine. I never regretted it. I still own those films very proudly.”

When his wife Shabana Raza asked him to stop doing films 'for money'

Notably, in an earlier interview with Janice Sequeira, Manoj Bajpayee also admitted that once his wife Shabana Raza asked her to ‘stop doing films for money’ after watching one of his ‘bad films’. Though he didn’t mention the name of the film, he revealed that while his wife went to watch the film, a few girls behind her in the theater made fun of him during his performance.

He shared, “It was a bad film, bad film. After the film, she called me and I asked how she liked the film, and she said, ‘Stop doing films for money. We are not so desperate that you did it for money. It was embarrassing, I felt insulted, and humiliated in the theater, don’t ever do it, please! You are good at stories and characters, please choose them, not these films, you don’t need to prove anything else."

