Manoj Bajpayee announces new project on Twitter with his friend from his theatre days
"And a very exciting collaboration after 25 years with a friend whom I know right from my theatre days Anubhav Sinha… Bas thoda intezar (just a little wait more)," Manoj tweeted, along with a picture in which he is seen going through some papers, which seems to be a script, with Sinha also overlooking.
In the picture, they seem to be standing by a train at a railway station.
And a very exciting collaboration after 25 years with a friend whom I know right from my theatre days @anubhavsinha बस थोड़ा इंतेज़ार !! pic.twitter.com/GDU2opBxsh
— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 28, 2020
Reacting to the post, Sinha wrote: "Bum Bum bole, bum bum bole."
To which, Manoj said: "Bum Bum bole!! Ek hafte mein aa jaieye (let's meet in a week's time)."
Manoj was last seen in the critically acclaimed film, "Bhonsle". It is the story of a man struggling to navigate a solitary life in self isolation. It was released on an OTT platform.
He will next be seen in the much-awaited second season of "The Family Man".
