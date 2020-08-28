  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee announces new project on Twitter with his friend from his theatre days

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has shared that an exciting collaboration with his friend and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is in the pipeline.
14772 reads Mumbai
Manoj Bajpayee announces new project on Twitter with his friend from his theatre daysManoj Bajpayee announces new project on Twitter with his friend from his theatre days
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"And a very exciting collaboration after 25 years with a friend whom I know right from my theatre days Anubhav Sinha… Bas thoda intezar (just a little wait more)," Manoj tweeted, along with a picture in which he is seen going through some papers, which seems to be a script, with Sinha also overlooking.

In the picture, they seem to be standing by a train at a railway station.

Reacting to the post, Sinha wrote: "Bum Bum bole, bum bum bole."

To which, Manoj said: "Bum Bum bole!! Ek hafte mein aa jaieye (let's meet in a week's time)."

Manoj was last seen in the critically acclaimed film, "Bhonsle". It is the story of a man struggling to navigate a solitary life in self isolation. It was released on an OTT platform.

He will next be seen in the much-awaited second season of "The Family Man".

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee on insider outsider phenomena in Bollywood: It is a very recent development

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement