Manoj Bajpayee Birthday: When Satya actor reacted hilariously to reports about his net worth being Rs 170 crore

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is celebrating his 55th birthday today, April 23, 2024. He has undoubtedly carved a niche for himself in the industry with his choice of films and series. Manoj Bajpayee is hailed as one of the most versatile and multifaceted actors who has proven his mettle time after time.

As Manoj Bajpayee turns a year older, we take a look back at one of his interviews in which the actor was asked about his rumored net worth, which left him speechless!

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to reports of his net worth being Rs. 170 crore

In an old interview with Aaj Tak, Manoj Bajpayee was asked about his net worth, and he reacted with shock on hearing it was reportedly around ₹170 crore. He said, “Baap re baap! Aligarg aur Gali Guleiyan karke? Bilkul nahi hai par haan itna zaroor hai bhagwan ki daya se ki mera aur meri patni ka budhapa ache se guzar jayega aur meri beti set ho jayegi."

(Oh my God! By doing films like Aligarh and Gali Guleiayn? Absolutely not! However, through the grace of God, I have enough for my wife and me to live comfortably, and my daughter will be well looked after)."

Manoj Bajpayee jokes he is not from South Mumbai

He further added, “Main south Mumbai ka nahi hoon, na Bandra ka hoon. Main abhi bhi Lokhandwala, Andheri mein rehta hun. Main hamesha kehta hoon ke main cinema, iss film industry ke beech mein nahi hun. Maine ye choose kiya tha ki main film industry ki boundary pe baitha hun. Ye mera chunav raha hai."

(I am not from south Mumbai or Bandra. I still live in Lokhandwala, Andheri. I have always said that I am not in the middle of this film industry. I am still sitting at the boundary, and it is a choice I have made).

Manoj Bajpayee on the work front

Manoj Bajpayee recently completed 30 years in Bollywood. He was given a tribute at the Tagore Centre at the Indian Embassy, Berlin. The event also acknowledged the selection of Bajpayee's film The Fable at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival. On the work front, he was last seen in Silence 2 and is currently prepping for his next release, Bhaiyya Ji.

