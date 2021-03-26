Manoj Bajpayee on Chhichhore winning National Award: I wanted Sonchiriya to win something

Manoj Bajpayee won his third National Award for Best Actor for the film Bhosle. But he wanted his film Sonchiriya also to win.

It was a rejoicing moment for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans when his film Chhichhore won the National Award for Best Hindi Film of 2019. The film which celebrated life also featured , Varun Sharma, and Tahir Raj Bhasin in key roles. However, Manoj Bajpayee, who won the best actor award, has a different view. He said that he is very happy about the film winning the award but he hoped that his film Sonchiriya would win something.

In an interview with the Bollywood Hungama, actor Manoj said that Chhichhore winning a National Award was like ‘poetic justice’. “I was very happy because our industry depends on box-office success and if any film does a business of ₹250-300 crores then it is not being celebrated enough. But when the same film wins a National Award, it’s like there has been poetic justice towards it. I felt good but at the same time I wished that Sonchiriya should have won something,” he added.

Manoj Bajpayee considers Sonchiriya as one of the best films of his career. In the film, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar were also featured. The actor also praised Sushant Singh Rajput and said that he was a great actor and performed very well in the film.

Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, the film was a dacoit drama. The film gained appreciation from critics but it was not a success at the box office. Meanwhile, Manoj won his third National Award for Best Actor for the film Bhosle.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nitesh Tiwari on Chhichhore winning Best Film National Award: SSR must be smiling up there

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×