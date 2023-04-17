Manoj Bajpayee confesses falling unconscious after drinking alcohol during his first international flight

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has proved his acting prowess with his films and web shows. Recently the actor won the hearts of all his fans with his role in Gulmohar. This film also marked the comeback of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his first international trip which was to Paris where he had gone as a part of an exchange program. He narrated a hilarious story of his flight experience where he was served alcohol free of cost.

Manoj Bajpayee narrates the hilarious story of his first international trip

In an interview with Curly Tales, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about his first international trip to Paris. The actor confessed that he was so shocked to learn that alcohol is served free of cost on the flight that he drank till he dropped. “When I was doing theatre, I had gone to Paris, that was my first international trip. While on the flight, I didn’t take alcohol at all, because I thought they would charge me for it and I didn’t have money! Because of theater, I was going there as part of an exchange program So after going there I found out that they serve it for free. While coming back, I drank so much that I fell unconscious! I drank so much!” he said.

Manoj Bajpayee's work front

The talented actor was last seen in Gulmohar, the family drama which features a stellar star cast including legendary actors Sharmila Tagore and Amol Palekar, Simran Bagga, and many others. He is also planning to return to the OTT space soon with the third season of The Family Man, his much-loved crime thriller franchise which is helmed by Raj and DK.

