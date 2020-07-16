Manoj Bajpayee congratulates the makers of 'Tere Bin Laden' for completing 10 years

  1. Home
Abhishek Sharmas debut directorial feature "Tere Bin Laden" was released 10 years ago on this day, and veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee has congratulated the filmmaker on the occasion.
Bajpayee stars in Sharma's next release, "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari".

"No celebration Tere bin Abhishek. Happy film birthday. ‘Tere Bin Laden' to Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Congratulations on completing a decade," Bajpayee wrote on his Instagram handle.

The satirical comedy "Tere Bin Laden" featured Ali Zafar, Pradhuman Singh, Sugandha Garg, and Piyush Mishra.

Said Sharma: "Today, after 10 years, the industry has evolved and I have also grown up as a director. Now I have actors like John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, and Diljit Dosanjh trusting my vision with out-of-the box ideas. This is a great feeling and I think somewhere the success of ‘Tere Bin Laden' has played a big role in making me a trustworthy filmmaker."

