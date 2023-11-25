Manoj Bajpayee expresses concern over lack of independent content on OTT; calls it 'sad development'

Today at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, a Master Class on the art of Crafting Web Series for OTT platforms took place. The session featured esteemed personalities from the film industry, including Manoj Bajpayee, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K., Apoorva Bakshi, and Srikrishna Dayal. Guided by the moderation of Naman Ramachandran, the discussion explored the complexities of constructing narratives that resonate with digital audiences on Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms. A notable point of the conversation was Bajpayee's reflection on the limited availability of independent content on OTT platforms.

Manoj Bajpayee stressed the challenge of securing blockbuster-level funding for independent films

In a recent conversation, Manoj Bajpayee pointed out a significant shift in the landscape of streaming services. He emphasized that the initial focus of these platforms was on promoting independent cinema, but somewhere along the way, this essence has been lost. According to him, there has been a noticeable decline in support for independent films, with blockbuster productions taking center stage.

Bajpayee expressed his concern, stating, "The independent cinema movement that started and was getting such mentorship from the OTT platforms, is gone. And that is a very sad development." He underscored the importance of nurturing new voices and providing platforms for them, praising the earlier efforts in this direction. Bajpayee added that without the space for independent creativity, the industry may only progress financially, lacking growth in terms of creative exploration.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor expressed his belief that securing funding equivalent to big-budget blockbusters like Jawan, Pathaan, or Tiger 3 is unimaginable for independent films. He emphasized the challenges independent films face, stating that scheduling them for early morning shows, such as 9 am, makes it nearly impossible for them to gain traction. Bajpayee earnestly urged platforms to revive mentorship initiatives, suggesting that this support is crucial for the survival and success of independent cinema in the industry.

Manoj Bajpayee's work front

The actor's upcoming project, Joram, unveiled its trailer today. The compelling preview provides a sneak peek into a distinctive and raw portrayal of Bajpayee, portraying a father navigating through numerous challenges while carrying a baby. Helmed by director Devashish Makhija, the film delves into the trials of an outsider striving for survival, ensuring an enthralling cinematic experience that is bound to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

