Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari's night shows cancelled; Here's why

Abhishek Sharma directorial Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari has been finally released into the theatres on November 15, 2020. It happens to be the first new movie that has been rolled out after the COVID-19 lockdown. Now, with the easing of restrictions on cinema halls, the audience was finally able to watch the much-anticipated movies in the theatres. However, as revealed by a report of TOI, the comedy-drama could not garner a good collection on the day of its release.

The same report now states that the night shows of the movie have been cancelled at the Maratha Mandir and Gaiety. It is said that both the halls would have run the show if there were around 30 people. They reportedly also agreed to make a concession to 15 people. However, not even 15 of them turned out at the two theatres. Moreover, even the morning and evening shows were not good. Maratha Mandir is said to have recorded 50-60 people.

Apart from that, the count is reportedly low at Gaiety. Manoj Desai, Managing Director of Maratha Mandir and Gaiety has confirmed the news. Talking about Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, it features Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Diljit Dosanjh, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, and others in the lead roles. Shariq Patel has produced the satirical drama that is set against the backdrop of the 90s. However, as has been mentioned above, it has received a limited response at the box office. It is yet to be seen whether or not it will do good business in the coming days.

