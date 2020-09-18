  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee feels people forgot to celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput: I doubt anyone is mourning him, it's sad

It has been 3 months since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and fans of the actor miss him. However, the focus is the investigation behind his death. Amid this, Sushant's Sonchiriya co-star Manoj Bajpayee spoke in an interview that now everything related to him is about TRP.
150674 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh RajputManoj Bajpayee feels people forgot to celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput: I doubt anyone is mourning him, it's sad
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

An actor par excellence, Sushant Singh Rajput left for the heavenly abode 3 months ago and his family, friends and fan are still coming to terms with the loss. However, the actor's death investigation has all eyes focused on Rhea Chakraborty and others accused in the FIR by KK Singh and amid this, Manoj Bajpayee feels that people have forgotten to celebrate Sushant's achievements amid the noise related to him. Manoj has worked with Sushant in the 2019 film Sonchiriya and was extremely saddened by his demise. 

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama in a chat, Manoj said that people have forgotten to celebrate Sushant. He claimed that TRP has become everyone's focus and that so many people have their own interests that hardly anyone is talking about how Sushant used to be so involved in coding. Claiming that he gets his news information from Twitter and Instagram, Manoj claimed that in Sushant's case everything has turned out to be focused on TRPs. He even expressed that he feels no one is mourning the loss of the actor. 

Talking about Sushant, Manoj said, "Whatever is happening, I doubt anyone is mourning him. Because every hour, the topic of debate is changing. And it’s very sad, whatever I have seen in the last couple of months. I think we have all left Sushant behind in all this." He even said that whatever he says, the meaning will be taken in a different manner. He said that he still cannot believe that Sushant is no longer among everyone. Claiming that the pain of loss for Sushant's family, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and himself is too much and that amid the focus on other things, Sushant may have been left behind in it. 

Whatever is happening, I doubt anyone is mourning him.
Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj had spoken to Pinkvilla earlier about Sushant and said that he felt that even he wasn't as smart and bright as him and that he himself hadn't achieved the things Sushant had till the age of 34. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai and it left his family, Bollywood, fans completely shocked. His case investigation is currently going on and the CBI is looking into it.

Also Read|Medical team to submit their opinion on Sushant Singh Rajput’s forensic reports to CBI next week

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
Anonymous 6 hours ago

People who daily break the law and order demands justice for SSR. Everyone is busy to point others but they need to check themselves first. Covid 19, 6.6million unemployment, Flood, GDP, LAC,etc is not the concern for public... Who taking drugs in party and enjoy is the concern so these public deserve such conditions.. Great Going India..

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Because sir Trash Kangnga and her gang and his sis Sweatha made it business. Don’t worry sir KR Pr , psi’s trolls and fake SSSr fans will troll you too. They are just increasing their own followers and sympathy for themselves.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

We have to fight & get justice for his MURDER first before we have properly mourn & receive closure.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement