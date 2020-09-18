Manoj Bajpayee feels people forgot to celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput: I doubt anyone is mourning him, it's sad

It has been 3 months since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and fans of the actor miss him. However, the focus is the investigation behind his death. Amid this, Sushant's Sonchiriya co-star Manoj Bajpayee spoke in an interview that now everything related to him is about TRP.

An actor par excellence, Sushant Singh Rajput left for the heavenly abode 3 months ago and his family, friends and fan are still coming to terms with the loss. However, the actor's death investigation has all eyes focused on Rhea Chakraborty and others accused in the FIR by KK Singh and amid this, Manoj Bajpayee feels that people have forgotten to celebrate Sushant's achievements amid the noise related to him. Manoj has worked with Sushant in the 2019 film Sonchiriya and was extremely saddened by his demise.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama in a chat, Manoj said that people have forgotten to celebrate Sushant. He claimed that TRP has become everyone's focus and that so many people have their own interests that hardly anyone is talking about how Sushant used to be so involved in coding. Claiming that he gets his news information from Twitter and Instagram, Manoj claimed that in Sushant's case everything has turned out to be focused on TRPs. He even expressed that he feels no one is mourning the loss of the actor.

Talking about Sushant, Manoj said, "Whatever is happening, I doubt anyone is mourning him. Because every hour, the topic of debate is changing. And it’s very sad, whatever I have seen in the last couple of months. I think we have all left Sushant behind in all this." He even said that whatever he says, the meaning will be taken in a different manner. He said that he still cannot believe that Sushant is no longer among everyone. Claiming that the pain of loss for Sushant's family, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and himself is too much and that amid the focus on other things, Sushant may have been left behind in it.

Manoj had spoken to Pinkvilla earlier about Sushant and said that he felt that even he wasn't as smart and bright as him and that he himself hadn't achieved the things Sushant had till the age of 34. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai and it left his family, Bollywood, fans completely shocked. His case investigation is currently going on and the CBI is looking into it.

