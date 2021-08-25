Manoj Bajpayee files criminal defamation complaint against Kamaal R Khan

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 has been making the headlines for more than one reason. The web series, which also featured Samantha Akkineni, had opened to rave reviews from the audience. However, the spy thriller also sparked a controversy after Kamaal R Khan, who is known for not mincing his words, allegedly made some derogatory remarks against the Raj & DK directorial. While KRK’s comment raised a lot of eyebrows, as per the recent reports the National Award winning actor has filed a criminal complaint again KRK for his offensive tweet.

According to media reports, the complaint has been filed at the Indore Court under IPC Section 500 (punishment for defamation). The media reports stated that Manoj Bajpayee’s lawyer Paresh S Joshi had released a press release stating that the actor had personally appeared before the court to record his statement in front of the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC). To note, this complaint was filed after he made some nasty comments against Manoj post the release of The Family Man 2 which appeared to be an attempt to tarnish the actor’s image.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that a criminal defamation case has been filed against Kamaal R Khan. Earlier, had reportedly filed a defamation case against KRK for his alleged derogatory tweets against his last release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Although KRK had claimed that the complaint was filed against him, owing to his review for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the superstar’s legal team said that the complaint was filed owing to KRK’s personal attacks on Salman Khan.

Also Read: Salman Khan sues KRK for defamation; Latter appeals to Salim Khan & says 'I am not here to destroy his career'