Manoj Bajpayee on his films getting 'step motherly treatment': Star system has done more damage than good

Manoj Bajpayee in a recent interview said the prevalent star system should not obstruct the emergence of new talent. Read on to know more.

In the last few months, the Hindi film industry has been abuzz with debates on various issues and several celebs have voiced their opinions. Manoj Bajpayee, in a recent interview with Times of India, opened up on how content takes a backseat and star status of an actor is given priority by exhibitors and distributors. He added that this has done more damage than good to the film industry.

Speaking to TOI, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that his films have faced a bias of sorts. "As far as the star system is concerned, it has done more damage than good to the quality and content. Now the young stars are focusing again on the content. When the exhibitors and distributors start concentrating on stars what happens is the quality films and small films start getting step-motherly treatment. My films have faced this.”

He went on to add that this prevalent star system should not obstruct the emergence of new talent. "Whether it is cinema viewing or OTT or TV, people will find their stars. They find their favourites and they become their star. How big those stars will be? Will they be big like the ones we have since COVID-19 came in? I don’t know. I just hope that the star system doesn’t become an obstruction to the new upcoming talents," Bajpayee remarked.

In the last few months, we have seen Manoj Bajpayee in two different avatars. While he starred in Netflix original film Mrs Serial Killer, he won over the audiences with his act as a terminally-ill retired police officer in Bhonsle.

Credits :TOI

