Manoj Bajpayee is ‘gaonwala’, Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘dark-skinned’: Anurag Kashyap on industry’s misconceptions

Anurag Kashyap doesn’t fear calling a spade a spade. The filmmaker doesn’t shy away from openly speaking about things that have left him upset. In a recent interview, he opened up about the misconception a lot of people have about some stars and the racism and hypocrisy they entail within the industry.

Anurag Kashyap believes he is not a star maker

Many people think that he is the man behind the making of a lot of actors including Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi. While speaking to Janice Sequeira for her YouTube channel, Anurag has now said that the industry doesn’t respect people.

“They think that Nawazuddin is dark-skinned, Pankaj Tripathi is normal, Manoj Bajpayee is a ‘gaonwala (villager)’… That’s how they view people,” said Anurag. He revealed that some people think if these actors can become stars, so can they. However, according to the Black Friday director, they need to realize that these actors are genuinely talented artists.

He added, “I’ve only made films with them; I haven’t made their life.”

When Anurag Kashyap slammed people claiming fame in Payal Kapadia's success

It was very recently that Anurag Kashyap slammed people taking their share of fame in Payal Kapadia’s win at Cannes 2024. He spoke to PTI and said that he was upset while coming across ‘India@Cannes’. He called it a shot in the arm for a lot of independent filmmakers because their victory is their own.

According to Anurag, “India didn’t have any moment at Cannes, not a single of those films are Indian. India has stopped supporting such cinema, the kind of cinema that was at Cannes.”

Anurag worked with Nawazuddin, Manoj, and Pankaj in Gangs of Wasseypur - 1 and Gangs of Wasseypur - 2. He was someone who started his career as a screenwriter for films like Satya and Kaun and made his directorial debut with Paanch (unreleased). His other film Black Friday saw a release after a ban of five years. His fame arrived with projects like Gulaal, Dev D, and Sacred Games.

On acting front, Kashyap was last seen as an antagonist in Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja and Bad Cop starring Gulshan Deviah. Meanwhile, his yet-to-release directorial, the neo-noir thriller Kennedy, was recently screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

