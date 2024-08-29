Manoj Bajpayee is ‘scared’ of flying, reveals Vijay Varma; here’s how IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack star pumped him up during take off once

Vijay Varma’s Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has been released today, August 29, 2024. He is playing the role of Captain Devi Sharan in the show. In a recent interview, Vijay made an interesting revelation. He shared that actor Manoj Bajpayee is afraid of flying. Vijay also recalled how he pumped him up once during take off.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Vijay Varma revealed that he had never been scared to fly, even during his childhood. However, he disclosed Manoj Bajpayee’s fear of flying. Vijay stated, "I have seen Manoj sir being very scared, like he would sit very tensely during the take off, and I ended up telling him, Sir... you are Bhiku Mhatre!!" Bhiku Mhatre is the famous character played by Manoj Bajpayee in the 1998 movie Satya.

Anubhav Sinha, the director of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, shared that Manoj found it difficult to stand at the parapet during the filming of Satya.

The limited series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is based on true events. It also stars Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Pooja Gor, Amrita Puri, and others.

Earlier, Vijay Varma took to Instagram to share pictures with the real Captain Devi Sharan. He also talked about their first meeting. Vijay said, “Real and Reel Captain Sharan. When I first met captain.. I was taken in by his pleasant smile and his simplicity.. and then I saw a scar on his neck.. I asked him about it.. he simply and politely said ‘woh hijackers ki gun 7 din tak yahi ragadti rahi toh wound ho gaya tha jo heal nahi hua.’ I froze. He smiled.”

Expressing how he was inspired by the captain, Vijay added, “I knew I was talking to a real life hero. It was such a huge honor to get to depict Captain Devi Sharan on screen. His efforts to save lives amidst chaos and dread is truly inspiring! A tale of resilience and honor.. of critical thinking and duty.. of patience and hope and most of all.. bravery. We salute you captain.”

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is available to stream on Netflix.

