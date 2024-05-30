Manoj Bajpayee jokingly reveals why he doesn’t meet Anurag Kashyap more often; calls him a ‘recluse, detached’

Manoj Bajpayee and Anurag Kashyap’s association dates back to the time when the duo worked together in the movie Satya. In the 1998 movie, the actor played the character of Bhiku Mhatre and Anurag was an additional hand for the script. In a recent interview, Manoj revealed the reason why he doesn’t meet Anurag that often.

Manoj Bajpayee talks about Anurag Kashyap’s personality traits

Recently while talking on the YouTube channel of Sushant Sinha, the Fiza actor was speaking about how it’s not common to hold genuine friendships with industry colleagues. When asked about Anurag Kashyap, the Rajneeti actor shared that he is a ‘detached person and loner’.

“Actually, he’s my junior by several years, but because he’s a wise man – he reads a lot – I have learned a lot from him. But he’s a recluse; he enjoys his own company and doesn’t meet too many people. He’s the kind of person who can speak to you for two hours, but in the third-hour start hating you”, Manoj Bajpayee said adding with a laugh, “And that’s why I don’t meet him.”

ALSO READ: Did you know Manoj Bajpayee turned down Chunnilal’s role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas? Here's why Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Did you know Manoj Bajpayee and Anurag Kashyap had an infamous fallout?

In one of the interviews with Humans of Bombay, Manoj revealed that the duo had parted ways due to some unsaid dispute between them. But when Anurag Kashyap offered Manoj the two-part Gangs of Wasseypur, their rift naturally diverged.

The Tevar actor had recalled getting a call around 10:30 pm when he was just about to end his day. “It was a call from Anurag Kashyap, who I had not spoken to for many years. We had some conflict issues that had not been sorted out, but that one call kind of demolished all the issues”, shared Manoj.

On the work front

Manoj recently marked a milestone in his career by starring in his 100th film Bhaiyya Ji which was released on May 24. Earlier this year, the seasoned star also starred in the second season of Zee 5’s show Silence. Up next he has Desptach and The Fable awaiting release. Anurag, on the other hand, is busy with the shooting of his Tamil title One 2 One.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee opens up on sharing cigarettes with Shah Rukh Khan during theater days; Here's what he said