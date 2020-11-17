Manoj Bajpayee on making his Hollywood debut: I am not dying to go there and start from the scratch

Manoj Bajpayee, who was last seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, has opened up on his plans to make a Hollywood debut. Here’s what he has to say.

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and his class of work proves it in every sense. In his career spanning over 25 years, the renowned actor has given several incredible performances on the silver screen which has proved his versatility. Given his track records and the impeccable talent he possesses, it is often wondered if he will be moving to Hollywood anytime soon to rule the global cinema just like , Irrfan and other Bollywood celebrities.

However, during a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the senior actor stated that he isn’t in a hurry to make his Hollywood debut. In fact, Manoj stated that he will be doing a Hollywood project only if he gets a respectable offer. He also emphasised that he is not in a mood to start from the scratch in Hollywood. “It’s not in your hands. I keep getting offers, I won’t deny that. It has to be respectable. I am not dying to go there and start from the scratch just because it’s Hollywood,” Manoj stated.

Explaining his point further, the Padma Shri recipient mentioned that he has a lot of respect for Hollywood industry which has impacted generations after generation. However, he stated that while he is getting such great roles in Bollywood, he wants similar, even a little bit less, there in Hollywood. “Starting from scratch is something which is not my scene at all,” Manoj added.

Talking about the work front, Manoj was recently seen in Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie was the first movie to hit the theatres post the pandemic and has opened to mixed reviews from the audience.

