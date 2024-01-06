Manoj Bajpayee on his equation with Shah Rukh Khan: Do alag alag duniya ke log hum ho chuke hai

Manoj Bajpayee is a well-known figure in the Bollywood industry. He has showcased his talent through his exceptional acting skills, making him deserving of the title "a directors actor."

He molds himself perfectly into every character and that is what fans love about The Family Man star. Most of you already know that Manoj and Shah Rukh Khan began their career together. These two were a part of the same acting group in Delhi. But now their world is so different that they don’t even bump into each other anymore.

Manoj Bajpayee talks about his equation with Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent interview with Jist, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about his equation with Shah Rukh Khan. When asked if these two cross paths these days, The Family Man actor quipped that they don’t meet these days as they now belong to two different worlds so their paths don’t cross with each other. He recalls that even then their friendship was not like that. Shah Rukh had his own circle and Manoj had his own set of friends but they were in one acting group. According to Bajpayee, when you belong to one group and work together then you tend to know each other and spend time together.

Manoj Bajpayee recalls funny incident with Shah Rukh Khan

In an earlier interview as well, Manoj had narrated an old incident from the time when he was in the same acting group as SRK. The stars went to the club together with their friends and the Gulmohar star was denied entry due to his footwear. Manoj described that as a ‘one-off incident’ as he downplayed their closeness even back in the day.

Manoj Bajpayee’s work front

Manoj Bajpayee recently received praise for his performance as an advocate in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. He has also done Devashish Makhija's Joram which premiered in December on Zee5. His acting in the latter also met with positive reviews. The actor will be next seen alongside Konkana Sensharma in Abhishek Chaubey's crime comedy series Killer Soup. It also stars Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, and Rajeev Ravichandran. It will premiere on Netflix on January 11th this year. Manoj has also done a film called Despatch.

