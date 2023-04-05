Manoj Bajpayee on not clashing with wife Shabana over religion: She’s a proud Muslim, and I’m a proud Hindu

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has proved his acting prowess with his films and web shows. Recently the actor won the hearts of all his fans with his role in The Family Man. The actor is married to Shabana Raza and indeed they are quite happy. Although the actors wife stays away from the limelight but that does not stop him from praising her. In a recent interview with Barkha Dutt, Mano opened up about the religious difference between him and his wife.

Manoj Bajpayee on the religious difference between him and his wife

Talking about his marriage, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that his marriage with Shabana is more about values than religion. He also said that even if one of them change their values in future, their marriage won’t last. Manoj also added that he came from a Brahmin family and she came from a reputed family but surprisingly they never faced any objection at all. He said that his wife isn’t particularly religious. “She’s spiritual, very, very spiritual. She’s a proud Muslim, and I’m a proud Hindu, but it doesn’t clash with each other,” he added. “Even if they would’ve talk about the religion of my wife, they could never have the strength or the courage to speak to me on my face. Because they know that I don’t mince my words, I’m very hard, when it comes to anyone talking like that. I come very, very hard. I’m a tough guy then…People still talk about my temper,” he said.

Manoj Bajpayee's work front

The talented actor was last seen in Gulmohar, the family drama which features a stellar star cast including legendary actors Sharmila Tagore and Amol Palekar, Simran Bagga, and many others. He is also planning to return to the OTT space soon with the third season of The Family Man, his much-loved crime thriller franchise which is helmed by Raj and DK.

