Exclusive: Manoj Bajpayee opens up on his wife: Shabana is brutally honest while reviewing my performances

Manoj Bajpayee keeps winning our hearts through each and every performance of his. This year, he won his third National Film Award (he has earlier won for Best Supporting Actor in Satya and Special Jury Award for Pinjar) for Best Actor for his performance in the film Bhonsle at the 67th National Film Awards. While both the seasons of his web series, The Family Man, is highly successful, we all know that the much-in-demand star is a devoted family man in real life too. He has a ten-year old daughter, Ava Nayla and his wife Shabana, who debuted in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Kareeb (1998), quit acting after she married Manoj in 2006. She made her first appearance after marriage in Acid Factory (2009), directed by Suparn Verma and co-starring Manoj.

While critics, his fans and audiences have loved Raj-DK’s The Family Man, we wanted to know how his real family, offscreen has reacted to it. He reveals interestingly, that Shabana was one among the audience for the test screening held by the director duo (the makers of a movie or web series or TV series hold previews to understand the audience reactions and they are selected from a cross-section of the population). Manoj tells us, “Both the seasons of The Family Man have done so remarkably well and not just India but has become a global success and became the fourth most popular web series. Whoever meets me talks about how the series has completely changed the game and how it has represented India everywhere. Both Shabana and Ava Nayla have loved The Family Man. Actually, this time for Season 2, Shabana was one of the test audiences. Raj and DK created a test audience and she was chosen this time and Shabana took it so seriously that she didn’t even show the reactions to me – so yes (he laughs) we are that kind of a family. We take our work very seriously.”

Manoj tells us with great pride and love how his beautiful wife is also one of his toughest but most honest critics of his projects and performances. He laughs and says with love, “Shabana is brutally honest while reviewing my films and performances – forget about honesty! If she doesn’t like something, she will critique me extremely honestly for it. But I like that. Shabana is a voracious reader and has a great critical analysis about not just my work but also so many aspects that are going around in the world so she has a well-rounded, well-informed view of everything.”

It’s good to have an intellectual partner who is as aware about all issues as their spouse is – like Manoj himself. He agrees and adds, “Shabana’s dad was quite an intellectual man and an extremely honest guy all his life. We lost him last year, unfortunately, and God bless his soul. What a man and what knowledge he had on various subjects. Shabana has gone purely on him as she’s always been inspired and encouraged by her father to have knowledge about everything in detail. When we sit down, Shabana and I can talk for hours on various aspects of life and everything that is there in this world. That is for our own knowledge and feel good as we try to dig deep into it to gain understanding and perspective.”

