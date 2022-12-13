Manoj Bajpayee pens an emotional note on his mother Geeta Devi's demise; READ here

Manoj Bajpayee earlier today mourned the loss of his mother Geeta Devi, who passed away on December 8th, 2022, at the age of 80 at a hospital in New Delhi, reported news agency PTI. In an official statement, The Family Man actor's publicist confirmed the news of his mother's demise and said: “Geeta Devi was 80 years old and she was not well for the past 20 days." Now, Manoj penned a long note as he paid tribute to his late mother.

Calling her iron lady, he wrote: "A tribute to an IRON LADY, my Mother! That’s what I call her! A Mother of six children and wife to the most gentleman farmer! She protected her family from all the evil eyes and intentions of this unforgiving world and supported her husband in fulfilling every child’s needs while sacrificing her own dreams. She was an alpha woman who ruled her world with an unflinching eye! wish I could go back in time to see my mother grow into the amazing strong-headed individual that she was!"

"Will forever be indebted to her": Manoj Bajpayee

Further, Manoj said that he will be forever indebted to his mother for her innumerable contributions to their lives. "Her selfless love & dedication was incomparable. Her unwavering support during my days of struggle has given me the strength to never give up. Her words of encouragement will always remain with me, and I will pass those on to my children. I am a reflection of her," he said.

Manoj said that his late mother taught him the value of never giving up in the face of the most traumatic circumstances and fighting it out till the sun sets. "Her efforts, sacrifices, selfless love, & hard work has shaped what we have become today. She is a forever friend who has been a pillar of strength every step of the way. Your love and spirit continue to serve as a guiding force for the entire family, MAI! You and Babuji will always reside in our hearts. I have been so blessed and fortunate to have you as my mother. Mai, until we meet again. My mother, Smt Geeta Devi, passed away on the 8th Dec 22 at the age of 80. Please keep her in your prayers, Om Shanti," Manoj concluded.

Manoj Bajpayee's work front

On the work front, Manoj will be seen next in Gulmohar and Kanu Behl's investigative thriller film Despatch.