Manoj Bajpayee pens heartfelt birthday note for late Om Puri; calls him 'profound source of inspiration'

October 18, 2023, marks the 73rd birth anniversary of actor Om Puri. Remembering the legendary actor, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee took to his social media account and penned a heartfelt note remembering Om Puri on his birth anniversary.

On October 18, Manoj Bajpayee took to his Instagram and shared a picture of late actor Om Puri. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Remembering Om Puri Ji on his birthday (folded hands emoji)"

Bajpayee added, "He has always been a profound source of inspiration to me, not just as an actor, but as a guiding light in dedication to the craft. Each time I watch his films, I find a new lesson, a fresh perspective. His approach to each role was pure magic, as he became the character he portrayed. I deeply miss his presence, and his demise has left a big void in the entire film fraternity. #OmPuri."

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi commented, "Miss him (raised hands emoji)." Take a look:

Om Puri passed away in 2017. He was seen in several hit films such as Chup Chup Ke, Gadar, Aakrosh, and others.

On the other hand, versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee has featured in critically acclaimed films such as Satya, Shool, Pinjar, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Aligarh, and others. He is also the recipient of 3 National Film Awards for his performances in the 1999 film Satya (for which he bagged the Best Supporting Actor Award), a special jury National Award for Pinjar (2003), and recently for his performance in Bhonsle.

Work-wise, a few of Bajpayee's projects in the last few years are the web series The Family Man season 2, Ray, Dial 100, and Silence... Can You Hear It? His 2017 film Gali Guleiyan, which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival, MAMI Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival, and Cleveland International Film Festival, was released on the OTT platform in 2022.

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Gulmohar and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

