Manoj Bajpayee to play a cop in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2? The Family Man actor REACTS

Manoj Bajpayee is currently hitting the headlines ever since the rumours about him starring in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 2021 Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise sequel is doing rounds on social media. While Allu and Rashmika will be reprising their roles in Pushpa 2, the makers are reportedly trying to rope in big names to play pivotal roles in the sequel. Now, the Family Man actor has finally reacted to the news and denied reports of being approached to play a cop in the film.

Talking to News 18, Manoj said: “No truth! False news! That’s all I can say!" The Gangs of Wasseypur actor also reacted to a news article stating him being approached for Pushpa 2 and took to his Twitter handle, "Kaha Kaha se samachar laatein ho aap log? From where do you get these updates?)," he said. Pushpa became one of the most successful pan-India films after its release in December 2021. Currently, a sequel titled Pushpa 2: The Rule is under production.

Meanwhile, on the work front, next, Manoj has many interesting films in his pipeline. The actor was last seen in Silence... Can You Hear It? and Dial 100. He will be seen in Rahul Chittella's upcoming movie Gulmohar, co-starring Sharmila Tagore, Amol Palekar, Simran Rishi Bagga and Suraj Sharma. The film is slated to release in August 2022 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and is directed by Rahul Chittella. The actor also has Netflix's web series Soup and The Family Man season 3.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee reveals looking for shoes for his first ever night club experience with Shah Rukh Khan