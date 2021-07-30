Manoj Bajpayee REACTS to comedian Sunil Pal's 'gira hua aadmi' comment: I understand people don't have jobs

Manoj Bajpayee has won over a new set of audiences and more with his recent projects. The actor who was most recently seen in The Family Man 2 was much loved for another class performance. However, that didn't seem to impress comedian Sunil Pal who took a dig at the actor while talking about the lack of censorship on OTT platforms and the kind of content that is being produced making it difficult for a family audience.

The comedian had labelled Manoj Bajpayee as ‘badtameez' and ‘gira hua aadmi'. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Bajpayee was asked what he thought about Pal's comments and the actor simply laughed it off. The report revealed that The Family Man star laughed for almost a minute before saying, "I understand people don’t have jobs. I completely understand. I have been in this situation. But in these kinds of situations, people should meditate."

Sunil Pal, who has featured in minor supporting comic roles in films like Phir Hera Pheri and Apna Sapna Money Money, had earlier said that the OTT space is being taken advantage of by creators since there is no censor board-like system.

Calling out Bajpayee and his latest series, Pal said, “Manoj Bajpayee kitna hi bada actor hoga, kitne hi bade awards mile, par usse zyada badtameez aur gira hua aadmi maine nahi dekha (However big an actor Manoj Bajpayee is and how many ever prestigious awards he has won, I have never seen a more ill-mannered and immoral man),” he said.

He also lashed out at The Family Man 2's plot and criticised the character arcs of Priyamani's affair, their daughter's relationship track and the son's character as well.

ALSO READ: Navya Nanda's REPLY after netizen suggests she try in Bollywood: Beautiful women can run businesses too