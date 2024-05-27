Manoj Bajpayee recalls getting advice from Vivian Richards at Mahesh Bhatt’s house during his struggling days

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, renowned for his remarkable acting prowess and versatility, continues to captivate audiences with his stellar performances. He recently recounted a significant encounter from his struggling days, reminiscing about meeting former West Indies cricket maestro Vivian Richards. From this meeting, Bajpayee gleaned invaluable life lessons, further enriching his journey as an actor and individual.

Manoj Bajpayee on advice he got from Vivian Richards

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Manoj Bajpayee emphasized the unique ability of legends to recognize and appreciate the achievements of their peers. Reflecting on his first meet with Vivian Richards at Mahesh Bhatt’s residence, Bajpayee vividly recalled how the cricket legend, in turn, praised Sunil Gavaskar.

He said, “I met Vivian Richards at Mahesh Bhatt’s house. I took his autograph. I was looking for work in the film industry at that time. Bhatt sahab used to love me a lot, so I would often visit his house. During our meeting, I told Vivian, ‘I think you are the best player in the world.’ Though I was a Sunil Gavaskar fan at that time, he said, ‘No, Sunil Gavaskar is the best player in the world.’ I told him, ‘How can you say that? I think he is the second best.'” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee added, “Vivian told me something very important. He said that although he was a part of the world’s best team, Sunil Gavaskar played against all the best bowlers, scored so many centuries, and had such a long career. This only Vivian could say; only a legend can talk about another legend like this.”

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta and cricketer Vivian Richards were in a relationship during the 1980s. During this time, Neena became pregnant with their daughter, Masaba Gupta. Richards was already married to someone else at the time of their relationship.

Manoj Bajpayee on work front

Manoj Bajpayee marked his acting debut as Man Singh in Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen, a role that garnered attention for its depth and intensity. He swiftly rose to prominence with stellar performances in acclaimed films like Satya, Shool, Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar, Zubeidaa, Aks, and Pinjar. His performance in Raj and DK's espionage thriller series, The Family Man, also solidified his position as a versatile actor loved by audiences.

Recently, Bajpayee featured in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, sharing the screen with actress Prachi Desai in a pivotal role. He also starred in the new Netflix series Killer Soup, alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. Meanwhile, his film Bhaiyya Ji is currently captivating audiences in theaters.

Manoj will be next seen in Raam Reddy's Indian-American co-production The Fable. Furthermore, fans are awaiting the release of The Family Man 3, the next installment in the beloved series by Raj and DK.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee recalls earning three times his debut pay in 6 years: ‘It was Rs 50,000 for Bandit Queen’