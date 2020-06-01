Manoj Bajpayee remembers 'Bandit Queen' days with Shekhar Kapur

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is currently spending his lockdown days amidst nature in Uttarakhand, and on Monday he received a surprise from his "first director" Shekhar Kapur.

Taking to Instagram, Manoj shared a happy photograph where he shares a laugh with his wife, former actress Neha, and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

"Mr. Shekhar Kapur dropped in to say hi and have lunch with us. An afternoon filled with memories of 'Bandit Queen' and his views on casting. For us it was a master class!! @shekharkapur feel privileged," wrote Manoj, who made his Bollywood debut with Kapur's "Bandit Queen".

He added: "An afternoon well spent. My first director."

Manoj was shooting for an upcoming web series with Deepak Dobriyal in the hills when the lockdown was announced. Since then he has been staying there with his family and the crew.

On the work front, he was recently seen in the web series, "Mrs Serial Killer".

