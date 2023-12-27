Manoj Bajpayee reveals he didn't enjoy Zoya Akhtar's The Archies: 'It's not a part of my growing up years'
Manoj Bajpayee discloses that both he and his daughter did not find enjoyment in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, featuring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastyá Nanda. Read the complete story for more details.
Zoya Akhtar brought a fresh wave of star kids into the industry with her recent film, The Archies, now streaming on Netflix. This cinematic adaptation of the popular comic features Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor taking on the iconic roles of Veronica and Betty, respectively. Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently shared his thoughts on watching the film with his daughter, Ava.
Manoj Bajpayee watched The Archies with his daughter Ava
In a recent interview with Zoom, Manoj Bajpayee shared his experience of sitting down with his 11-year-old daughter, Ava, to watch The Archies. He expressed, "My daughter was watching The Archies, and I told her, 'I am not liking it.' She was like, 'Okay,' and by then, I had watched it for 50 minutes. Archies is not a part of my growing-up years. My growing-up years included Motu Patlu and Ram Balram. I might have read maybe just one book of Archies, and I remember Veronica and Betty. But she was also not liking it."
He went on to share that he then suggested to his daughter that she should learn to speak in Hindi, using The Archies as a reference by pointing out that even the characters in the film speak Hindi. However, Ava responded, saying, "What is your problem, dad. Please let me watch the film."
Bajpayee amusingly emphasized how his 11-year-old daughter cleverly seized the opportunity to accuse him of not spending enough time with the family. Whenever he started scolding her, she would scold him right back, the actor revealed.
