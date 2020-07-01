  1. Home
Manoj Bajpayee REVEALS he had suicidal thoughts after being rejected from NSD thrice: Friends kept me going

The Satya actor goes on to add that he had applied to National School of Drama and got rejected thrice, which made his feel suicidal. This is when his friends would sleep next to him so that he does not take any drastic step.
22661 reads Mumbai
The Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee revealed how he was so close to committing suicide when he wasn't able to get through National School of Drama. The Satya actor goes on to add that he had applied to National School of Drama and got rejected thrice, which made his feel suicidal, and that is when his friends would sleep next to him so that he does not take any drastic step. The actor who featured in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Shool, Aligarh, and Special 26 also says that he had rented a chawl with 5 friends during his struggling days.

The actor also says that he was not getting any roles, and how on one occasion he was humiliated and asked to leave during a shot. Manoj Bajpayee also states how one AD tore his photo. The actor who has received immense praises for his stellar performances for all his films. The Aiyaary actor Manoj Bajpayee goes on to add that some even eating a Vada Pav would feel expensive but his hunger for cinema kept him going. The actor has been receiving a lot of praise for his performance in Bhosle.

Manoj Bajpayee got his first break in Shekhar Kapur's film, Bandit Queen. This film gave him the much-needed recognition in the Hindi film industry. The actor also says that after Bandit Queen he started getting offers in Bollywood films. The actor then got a break in Mahesh Bhatt’s TV series.

Credits :instagram

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Manoj? ENOUGH. You have milked this situation for what it's worth. Im truly sorry that an actor of your caliber went through so much struggle but ENOUGH now

Anonymous 1 hour ago

He seldom speaks, so when he does, let him. How easily you hear these nepo kids speak and see their gym-routines, but when these guys speak allow them, instead of bogging them down.

