Manoj Bajpayee reveals he saw Shah Rukh Khan losing his entire family: The way he has created his own world...

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who often impresses the audience with his power-packed performances, is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film is slated to release on an OTT platform on May 26. Amid hectic promotions, Manoj recently spoke about his colleague and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He recalled how SRK lost his entire family in his early days and then build up his own space in the industry on his own.

Manoj Bajpayee says he respects Shah Rukh Khan a lot

While speaking to The Lallantop, the actor said that he feels happy to see Shah Rukh achieving fame and success. He also spoke about his hardships during his early days in the industry. Manoj shared, "Mujhe bahut khushi hoti hain usko uss mukaam pe dekh ke, jiss tarah ke duniya usne khadi ki apne liye. Ek vyakti jiska pura duniya ujadh chuka tha. 26 saal ke umar mein aur uska pura parivaar ja chuka tha, phir usne apni duniya khadi ki. Parivaar apna create kiya, apne liye itna bada naam, izaat banaya (I feel very happy to see Shah Rukh Khan at the hieght that he is now. The way he has created his own world, after losing his entire family at the young age of 25 is commendable. He created his own space, his own family. He worked hard to achieve all the fame and name that he now has)."

Manoj also said that he was around King Khan when he was going through tough times. He added, "I respect him because I was one of his friends who had seen him at his worst. I can never be bitter about Shah Rukh’s success." He even said that they used to meet frequently during their starting days. But now, they don't get the time to meet as both of them have 'created different worlds for themselves', but, they do have a mutual respect for each other.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was recently seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Next, he will be seen in Jawan and Dunki. He also has a special appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.