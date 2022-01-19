Manoj Bajpayee reveals he's stopped reading new scripts: At this point, I don’t have dates till 2023

Manoj Bajpayee is one busy man and while his talent is a major reason for that, the actor also has the pandemic-induced lockdowns and Covid-19 surge to blame. With the several projects in 2021 being delayed due to the deadly second wave, the actor has several projects in the pipeline which are bound to keep him busy till the end of 2023.

With a hectic schedule in place, Manoj Bajpayee successfully wrapped up the shoot of Raam Reddy’s yet-untitled project and Kanu Behl’s investigative thriller Despatch in 2021. He then began work on Abhishek Chaubey's next. The film will see Manoj reuniting with his Sonchiriya director and sharing screen space with Konkona Sensharma.

While the shoot began last month, it came to a halt due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases across India. "The drama also stars Sayaji Shinde, M Nassar and some well-known actors from the south film industry. The shoot was recently put on hold after Mumbai witnessed a surge in COVID cases. But Abhishek has informed the unit that as soon as the cases are brought under control, he will return to the set. Manoj has 10 days’ work remaining on the project." a source revealed to Mid-Day.

Once the actor wraps up Abhishek Chaubey's film, he will move on to debut director Rahul Chitela's project. The actor has a hectic line up not just for 2022, but also 2023. Speaking to Mid-Day, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he has stopped reading any new scripts as his schedule will not allow him to take on any new project.

"With the commitments I have, it will be hectic till the end of 2023. I have to finish all the films I have committed to. Only for this reason, I have stopped reading new scripts and taking narrations. At this point of time, I don’t have dates," the actor revealed.

We wonder where does Family Man season 3 fit in this puzzle!

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late