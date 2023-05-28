Manoj Bajpayee reveals his 'angrez' daughter Ava can't speak in Hindi; Says 'It’s embarrassing for me'

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. Every time he appears on the big screen, he manages to impress the audience with his power-packed act. Currently, he is enjoying the praise coming his way for his impeccable performance in the film, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Amid enjoying the love, Manoj recently spoke about his daughter Ava. He revealed in an interview that his daughter doesn’t know Hindi.

Manoj Bajpayee spills beans on his daughter Ava

While speaking to Janice Sequeira, the actor revealed that his daughter's teacher was disappointed because she expected her to know Hindi considering Manoj's body of work. Manoj also said that his daughter has started watching soap operas with a friend, even though she doesn’t like watching his movies. He recalled an anecdote when Ava visited him on the sets of Baaghi 2.

Manoj shared, "Ava came on my set for the first time on Baaghi 2. Ahmed Khan welcomed her, she called action also for one scene. She was pampered. She came into my van, and said, ‘Where is Tiger Shroff?' Yeh badi opportunist hai, Hindi-vindi seekh nahi rahi hai, lekin Hindi filmon ke actor iske favourite hain (She’s an opportunist, she doesn’t know Hindi, but loves Hindi film actors)."

He further revealed that Ava gets scolded for not knowing the language. He said, "Puri Angrez hai woh. Usse daant padti rehti hai phir bhi nahi bolti woh (She’s a foreigner. She gets scolded about this, but she doesn’t improve). Imagine what must be happening to her Hindi teacher. At the PTM, you know what she said? ‘Manoj ji, what is this, I was so happy to know your daughter is in my class. She doesn’t even speak Hindi.” He continued, “She says, ‘Mujhe Hindi aata hai’. I said, ‘Batao tumhare papa ka naam kya hai?’ And she replied, ‘Mera papa…’ It’s embarrassing for me…"

On the work front, Manoj will be soon seen in Raj & DK's highly-awaited series, The Family Man 3.

ALSO READ: Did you know Manoj Bajpayee’s wife Shabana Raza felt ‘insulted, humiliated’ after watching one of his films?