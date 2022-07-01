Manoj Bajpayee reveals looking for shoes for his first ever night club experience with Shah Rukh Khan.

Manoj Bajpayee and Shah Rukh Khan have a varied background in acting despite going to the same acting school. Did you know that both SRK and Manoj Bajpayee were Barry John's students and began their career around the same time. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about his clubbing days and revealed that his first night club experience was with SRK in Delhi.

When asked about the same, Manoj revealed that he, SRK and a bunch of acting school friends were heading for a night out. However, he was in chappals and had to look for shoes to enter the club. Manoj said, "Shah Rukh is such a big star, anything I say about him becomes news. He was with Barry, I was with Barry, at the same time. So many friends who were there that night, I am still in touch with them, still very good friends. Shah Rukh’s life has become different from us. I still remember looking for shoes to get into the discotheque, because I was in chappals.”

The Family Man actor even remembered the place, as he added, "It was in Delhi, Maurya. Ghungroo was the name of the discotheque, if I remember correctly. Yes, Shah Rukh and Benny and Rama, these were the people who took me. That was the first time I experienced a discotheque."

In the interview, Manoj Bajpayee also confessed that after he moved to Mumbai, R Madhavan and he used to go clubbing and he did a lot of that once he began earning money.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee has projects such as Despatch, Soup and Family Man Season 3 in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: RK Tapes: Ranbir Kapoor reveals dad Rishi Kapoor said his films won't make him 'national star' like Big B, SRK