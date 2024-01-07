Manoj Bajpayee reveals why he stopped having dinner 14 years ago; says he doesn't want 'abs' for THIS reason

Manoj Bajpayee leads a healthy lifestyle and has abstained from having dinner for the past 14 years. During a recent interview, when asked about his diet and efforts for sculpting abs, the actor shared the reason behind skipping dinners. He emphasized the significance of exercise in his routine.

Manoj Bajpayee opens up on his diet

During a recent interaction with Jist, Manoj Bajpayee mentioned that food poses a significant threat when it comes to weight and illnesses. By refraining from having dinner, one can avoid various health issues. He explained that he reduced his food intake because he genuinely enjoys the lunch he has, considering it to be great.

He said, “Food is the biggest enemy when it comes to weight and illnesses. When you stop eating dinner, there are many illnesses that you save yourself from. I reduced my intake of food because I like food. You will wonder why? Because the lunch that I have, that’s great. I have rice, roti and my favourite vegetarian or non-vegetarian dish with it.”

Manoj further mentioned that this approach helps him maintain a "balanced" weight. Additionally, he emphasized the crucial role of regular exercise. He mentioned that he engages in yoga and meditation, highlighting the significance of mental health. According to him, it's not just about crafting a particular shape and abs are not the sole important aspect.

Explaining the same, he added, “If I decide that I want abs, then I will get there, but that’s not what I want. Because I want to do things like Joram, Bandaa, Gulmohar, Killer Soup, and just by making abs, I can’t do all of those roles.”

Advertisement

Work front of Manoj Bajpayee

Recently, Manoj Bajpayee garnered acclaim for his role as an advocate in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Additionally, he starred in Devashish Makhija's Joram, which premiered on Zee5 in December, earning positive reviews for his performance in the latter.

The actor is set to appear alongside Konkana Sensharma in the crime comedy series Killer Soup, directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The show also features Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, and Rajeev Ravichandran. Scheduled to debut on Netflix on January 11 this year, Manoj has also worked on a film titled Despatch.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee on his equation with Shah Rukh Khan: Do alag alag duniya ke log hum ho chuke hai