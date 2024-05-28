Manoj Bajpayee reveals why parents shouldn't be scared of being villains for their kids: 'Your love is ruining...'

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the finest Bollywood actors we have. At the same time, he's one of the rare artists who don't shy away from sharing their opinions.

The actor has recently shared his thoughts on parenting and has said that parents shouldn't cushion their kids too much even if children think their mom and dad are villains.He said that the love of parents is ruining their kids' lives.

Manoj Bajpayee on the right way to help children grow

During an interview with RJ Raunac, Manoj Bajpayee talked about why the kids from this generation find it hard to deal with rejection. Talking about the seriousness of the topic, Manoj said that he thinks about it frequently.

The actor said that it happens because we cushion our kids too much and don't help them learn how to deal with the world. "We've moved away from joint families to nuclear families. We live in cities, and we start perceiving our children as our trophies. We forget that the same child has to face the world, and that we need to guide them, teach them, give them the right tools for growth," said Manoj Bajpayee while talking in Hindi.

Manoj who is the father of a daughter named Ava also talked about how people in his generation used to be connected to the real world but modern-day youngsters spend most of their time in front of screens. Talking about how kids end up considering their parents as enemies, He asked, “What’s the harm in parents being perceived by their kids as enemies?" because they are anyway not concerned about their parents once they are teenagers and will move on with their life once they grow up.

Manoj Bajpayee on why kids are not your trophies

Manoj shared that parents should stop considering their kids as trophies and avoid being selfish. He suggested parents to stop being carried away by their love for kids because it's ruining their lives. He said that the focus should be on the children's ultimate good. Focussing on the importance of drawing clear lines on their digital consumption, he said, they will cry, argue, and will feel tortured but you should understand that it’s good for them. "I’ll be the villain, but it’s good for him. The child will hate me? It’s fine, it’s good for his life. So we get scared that we'll be villains for them but you’re going to be the villain either way,” said Manoj Bajpayee.

Manoj Bajpayee's work front

Manoj Bajpayee's latest film Bhaiyya Ji released in the cinemas on May 24. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Bhaiyya Ji is the 100th film of the actor's career. He will be next seen in Raam Reddy's Indian-American co-production, The Fable. Furthermore, fans are awaiting the release of The Family Man 3, the next installment in the much loved OTT series directed by Raj and DK.

