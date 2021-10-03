Manoj Bajpayee’s father R.K Bajpayee passes away aged 83; Funeral to be held in Delhi

A piece of heartbreaking news is coming in from the industry. Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee’s father R.K Bajpayee passed away on October 2 in New Delhi. The actor’s father was 83-years-old and was unwell for a long time. Sources close to the actor have confirmed the news. Unfortunately, several reports state that Manoj Bajpayee was not in Delhi with his father when he breathed his last. The actor was in Kerala shooting for his upcoming project. The Family Man actor rushed to Delhi after hearing this news. It is reported that Manoj’s father was critical for the last few days. The shooting for this project has been halted for now. Manoj’s close friend and director Avinash Das took to his Instagram handle to share this unfortunate news with his fans and followers. In the tweet, he wrote in Hindi, “Manoj Bhaiya’s father is no more. Missing the moments spent with him. I took this picture in Bhitiharwa Ashram. He was a man of great endurance. Always kept himself away from his son’s success. He was a great man. Prayers.” Take a look:

It is said that Manoj Bajpayee’s father’s funeral will be held at 1:30 PM at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi.

On the work front, Manoj was last seen in a ZEE5 film Dial 100 with Neena Gupta. His performance as a cop father was loved in the thriller. Previously, in 2021, his show The Family Man's second season was also released and it received a lot of appreciation from fans. Professionally, Manoj has been on cloud nine since the success of his web show The Family Man. His character of Srikant Tiwari has also become a household name and fans are looking forward to another season of the show. He will be next seen in Kurup and Despatch.

