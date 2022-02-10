Manoj Bajpayee’s mother-in-law Shakeela Raza passes away due to prolonged illness

In what came as one of the most heartbreaking news, Manoj Bajpayee’s mother in law Shakeela Raza has breathed her last today. According to media reports, Shakeela was battling cancer for around 12 years now. Reportedly, her health deteriorated lately and she was hospitalised in Delhi’s Max hospital. The media reports suggested that she was critical and passed away due to prolonged illness. Manoj is, reportedly, on his way to the national capital to be with his wife Shabana Bajpayee in this difficult time.

To note, this is the third demise in Manoj’s family within a year. While his wife Shabana had lost her father, Manoj’s father also breathed his last in October last year. While condolences had poured in from all corners of the world, Manoj had expressed his gratitude towards fans and friends who supported him during the heartbreaking moment. “Thank you all for sending prayers and love on the sad demise of my father who was the sole reason and support for me to venture on such a difficult journey which got me everything that I dreamt of!! Eternally grateful to you all,” Manoj had written on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Manoj Bajpayee has some interesting projects in the kitty. He has successfully wrapped the shoot of Raam Reddy’s yet-untitled project and Kanu Behl’s investigative thriller Despatch in 2021. Besides, he will also be seen in Abhishek Chaubey’s next and debut director Rahul Chitela's project. Talking about his packed schedule, Manoj had told Mid Day, “With the commitments I have, it will be hectic till the end of 2023. I have to finish all the films I have committed to. Only for this reason, I have stopped reading new scripts and taking narrations. At this point of time, I don’t have dates”.