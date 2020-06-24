Manoj Bajpayee says Bollywood fraternity has to amend their ways or else they will lose everyone's respect

The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor states that the folks from Bollywood will have to change their ways of functioning and also the way they evaluate actors. If this is not done then, the common people will lose their respect for Bollywood.

The highly talented actor Manoj Bajpayee in an interview with Wion has stated very clearly that Bollywood fraternity will have to introspect and change their ways. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor states that the folks from Bollywood will have to change their ways of functioning and also the way they evaluate actors. The actor further reveals that if the current ways are not changed immediately in Bollywood, then the common people will lose their respect for Bollywood and its people. The Aligarh actor Manoj Bajpayee does not mince words when he says that from his experience of working in Bollywood films for 20 years, he can safely say that the industry has mediocrity in it.

The actor further states that the world is not fair and many things need to be fixed. Manoj Bajpayee also brings to light that we need to take a hard look at our thought process and the way our value system is going forward. He further adds that some aspects need fixing. The Sonchiriya star, Manoj Bajpayee says during the interview that, when the industry sees fresh talented that is noteworthy, they try to corner it and turn a blind eye towards the talent.

These harsh ways of the industry need to change immediately. Manoj Bajpayee also hits out at Bollywood when he says that the Hindi film industry has ignored and wasted bright actors, and their talents. These ignored talents could have been known as best actors in any other film industry, stated the Aiyaary actor.

(ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Why can’t we celebrate the person that he was?)

Share your comment ×