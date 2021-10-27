Manoj Bajpayee says he missed his parents while receiving 3rd National Award: My father would be very proud

Recently, the 67th national film awards were given to many actors in New Delhi. Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayee and Kangana Ranaut were also felicitated by the honour. Manoj Bajpayee has bagged the award for Best Actor for his performance in Bhonsle and the actress for Panga and Manikarnika. Well, in a conversation with Mid Day, Manoj recalls his thoughts while receiving his third national award and said that he missed his parents a lot. To note, the actor has recently lost his father.

Going ahead with the conversation, he said, “I was feeling alone as there was no one from my family side. My wife (Shabana) and daughter were supposed to join me but they could not make it. During the award receiving time, I missed my parents a lot. My father loved watching films. He would keep a track of my awards and would feel proud whenever I was awarded. So, this ceremony was more than a mixed bag of emotions for me.”

Manoj, who was rushing from Kerala to attend the function, said that this award is an honour for him. Bhonsle is written and directed by Devashish Makhija and co-produced by Piiyush Singh. In the film, Manoj Bajpayee is a retired Mumbai police officer who befriends a North Indian girl and her brother who are targeted among other migrants by local politicians.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in director Raam Reddy’s next upcoming, Kanu Behl’s thriller, Despatch, a direct-to-OTT release. Well, reportedly he is also shooting for Abhishek Choubey’s Netflix movie.

